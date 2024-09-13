Rear Admiral Susheel Menon joins top Navy leaders for Exercise Kakadu at Darwin in Australia

Darwin [Australia], September 13 : Rear Admiral Susheel Menon, Flag Officer Commanding Eastern Fleet (FOCEF) joined the top leaders of 28 foreign navies for the Fleet Commanders Conference as part of Exercise Kakadu 2024 at Darwin, Australia, an official statement said.

This is keeping in line with furthering India's resolve of enhancing maritime security and cooperation through collaborative efforts.

Menon during his visit to Darwin interacted with the crew of the Indian Navy P8I aircraft participating in Ex Kakadu 2024.

Discussions with the crew included various facets of Maritime Air Operations whilst operating with partners and the opportunities accorded to review their own Tactics, Techniques and Procedures.

Earlier on Wednesday, the Indian Navy's P8I aircraft, led by Commanding Officer Captain Ajay Kanwar, reached Australia's Darwin to participate in the 16th edition of Exercise Kakadu 2024.

The Indian Navy will participate in the exercise alongside more than 30 nations with the theme of 'Regional Cooperation through Trusted and Proven Partnerships.'

In a post on X, the Indian Navy spokesperson stated, "#IndianNavy's P8I aircraft led by Capt Ajay Kanwar, Commanding Officer, #INAS316, reached Darwin, #Australia to participate in the 16th edition of #ExKakadu 2024 (07-20 Sep 24). #IndianNavy will participate in the multinational exercise with over 30 nations with the theme Regional Cooperation through Trusted & Proven Partnerships."

Australia's biggest warfare exercise-Kakadu, incorporates warships, helicopters and maritime patrol aircraft from attending countries.

"Kakadu is an important exercise hosted by RAN as it deepens relationships and interoperability between participating armed forces. Australia is a maritime nation which like its neighbours, derives prosperity from access to the sea - backed by a strong Navy and ties." Chief of Australian Navy, Vice Admiral Mark Hammond said.

"Kakadu provides an excellent opportunity for army men to exercise their professionalism in a range of tactical maritime activities. This year the focus would be on interoperability with greater integration of Australia's international partners in all aspects of the exercise," he added.

