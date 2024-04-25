"Received the invitation, matter under consideration...": MEA on India's participation in G7 Summit

New Delhi [India], April 25 : India has received the invitation to attend the G7 Summit set to be held in Italy and the matter is under consideration, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) official spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said in a media briefing on Thursday.

Asked whether India received an invitation to attend the G7 Summit, Jaiswal stated, "We know that the G7 meeting is to be held in Italy. We have received the invitation. But, at this point in time, it's a matter which is under consideration and we will come to know of details. As and when we have more details to share with you, we will bring it up to you."

The G7 Summit will be held in Borgo Egnazia, in Italy Apulia, on June 13-15, 2024. The event will bring together the Leaders of the seven-member States, the President of the European Council and the President of the European Commission representing the European Union.

On January 1, 2024, Italy assumed, for the seventh time, the Presidency of the G7. The Italian Presidency will last until December 31, 2024, and will feature a dense programme of technical meetings and institutional events throughout the country.

The Group of Seven (G7) is an informal forum that brings together Italy, Canada, France, Germany, Japan, the United Kingdom, and the United States of America. The European Union also participates in the Group and is represented at the summits by the President of the European Council and the President of the European Commission.

A key focus of the Italian Presidency will be the defence of the rules-based international system. The statement released on the official website of the Italian Presidency reads, "A key focus of the Italian Presidency will be the defence of the rules-based international system. Russia's war of aggression on Ukraine has undermined its principles and triggered growing instability, with multiple crises unfolding worldwide. The G7 will give equal importance to the conflict in the Middle East, with its consequences for the global agenda."

"The relationship with developing Nations and emerging economies will be central. The engagement with Africa will be a key priority. We will work to build a cooperation model based on mutually beneficial partnerships, away from paternalistic or predatory logics. Particular attention will also be paid to the Indo-Pacific region," it added.

According to the statement, Italy will pay attention to migration along with some of the other challenges including the climate-energy nexus and food security.

