Receives 'special invitee' to attend Trump's inauguration: Deepika Deshwal

New Delhi [India], January 19 : Guinness World Record holder Deepika Deshwal has received a "special invite" to attend the swearing-in ceremony of US President-elect Donald Trump on January 20.

Deshwal's name was etched in the Guinness Book of World Records for her selfless public service during the dark days of the COVID-19 pandemic and for striving to safeguard and uphold women's rights, while in 2023, she became the youngest Indian to address the United Nations for the third time.

Sharing a post on X, Deshwal wrote, "Proud moment! Got the opportunity to attend the swearing-in ceremony of President Donald Trump and Vice President in Washington DC as special invitee... Jai Hind, Jai Bharat!"

**गर्व का क्षण!** वाशिंगटन डीसी में राष्ट्रपति डोनाल्ड ट्रंप और उपराष्ट्रपति के शपथ ग्रहण समारोह में **स्पेशल इनवाइट** के रूप में शामिल होने का अवसर मिला। गिनीज़ वर्ल्ड रिकॉर्ड और UN में स्पीच के लिए मिला यह सम्मान न केवल मेरा, बल्कि पूरे भारत का गौरव है। **जय हिंद, जय भारत!* pic.twitter.com/vYMR8p5KNG — Deepika Deshwal (@deepikadeshwal) January 18, 2025

Deshwal, the former secretary of the Delhi University Students Union (DUSU), has also contested the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) polls in November 2022 as a Congress candidate.

Notably, with temperatures expected to plummet in the United States, Trump announced a change in plans for his inauguration on January 20, saying all events will be held inside the US Capitol Rotunda, as he is "obliged to protect the people."

Earlier, Ronald Reagan was similarly forced to take oath indoors in 1985 due to extreme weather.

Trump reassured supporters that the inauguration event would remain historic and memorable, with the Presidential Parade and other activities continuing as planned, including live viewing at Capital One Arena.

Sharing a post on the social media platform Truth Social on Friday, Trump wrote, "January 20th cannot come fast enough! ... It is my obligation to protect the people of our country but, before we even begin, we have to think of the inauguration itself. The weather forecast for Washington, DC, with the windchill factor, could take temperatures into severe record lows. There is an Arctic blast sweeping the country. I don't want to see people hurt, or injured, in any way... Therefore, I have ordered the inauguration address, in addition to prayers and other speeches, to be delivered in the United States Capitol Rotunda, as was used by Ronald Reagan in 1985, also because of very cold weather..."

During the inauguration on January 20, Trump will be sworn in as the forty-seventh President of the United States. He previously served as the forty-fifth President between 2017 and 2021.

