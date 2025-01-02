Reciprocal repatriation of detained Indian and Bangladeshi fishermen begins: Bangladesh MFA

Dhaka, Jan 2 The reciprocal repatriation of 95 Indian fishermen/crew detained in Bangladesh and 90 Bangladeshi fishermen/crew detained in India has begun, the Bangladesh Foreign Ministry announced on Thursday.

All 95 Indian fishermen and crew members, who were held in Bagerhat and Patuakhali district jails, were released on Thursday.

The entire process is expected to be completed on January 5 following the Bangladesh Coast Guard's handing over of Indian fishermen and crew members to the Indian Coast Guard and receiving Bangladeshi fishermen and crew members.

The ministry also stated that two Bangladeshi fishing vessels detained in India and six Indian fishing boats detained in Bangladesh will also be exchanged between the two Coast Guards.

"This repatriation process is being facilitated through the joint efforts of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ministry of Home Affairs, Ministry of Shipping, Ministry of Fisheries and Livestock, Bangladesh Coast Guard, Bangladesh Police, local administration, and other relevant agencies. After the handing over on 05 January 2025 at the International Maritime Border, the Bangladeshi fishermen/crew, along with their fishing vessels, are expected to return to Chattogram in the afternoon of 06 January 2025," a statement issued by the Bangladesh MFA mentioned.

Bangladeshi authorities had detained a total of 95 Indian fishermen and six fishing boats during October and November 2024.

On the other hand, a total of 78 Bangladeshi fishermen and crew aboard along with two fishing vessels - FV Laila-2 and FV Meghna-5 - were detained by Indian authorities on December 9.

As many as 12 Bangladeshi fishermen and crew members of fishing boat FB Kaushik, who were detained by Indian authorities on September 12, have already been released by India.

"The 78 Bangladeshi fishermen/crew members are held in Paradeep, Odisha, India under the supervision of Indian Coast Guard while 12 Bangladeshi fishermen are held in Kakdwip, West Bengal, India," the Bangladesh MFA stated.

