Record 55K business meets to take place at Kerala Travel Mart

Kochi, May 4 Governor Arif Mohammad Khan will declare open the four-day Kerala Travel Mart (KTM), here on Thursday, setting the stage for the country's biggest tourism event after two years of pandemic-induced lull.

There are 1,000 domestic buyers, while those from abroad will be around 240 from 69 countries.

Charted for the event is a record 55,000 business meets on May 6, 7 and 8.

According to KTM Society, president Baby Mathew, the paper-less event is scheduled to take place in 1.5 lakh sq-ft space which will feature 325 stalls.

The KTM, that began in 2000, is aimed at showcasing the state's strength in tourism sector before a global audience which will see seminars on various topics led by officials, experts and stakeholders.

Exhibitions on key tourism themes will be a major attraction of the mart being organised as a public-private partnership.

Caravan and adventure tourism are some of the key attractions of KTM-2022.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor