Record number of dengue fever cases imported into France this year

Paris, Aug 10 More than 3,000 cases of dengue fever have been imported into mainland France so far this year, setting a new record, local media reported, quoting the country's public health agency (SPF).

Between May 1 and August 6, SPF recorded nearly 1,000 imported dengue fever cases in mainland France.

The years 2023 and 2024 have seen record numbers of dengue fever cases not only in France but also globally, the authority said on Friday as reported by Xinhua news agency.

The dengue fever virus is often introduced into mainland France by travellers and can be transmitted to others via the tiger mosquito.

Dengue fever is more prevalent in tropical and subtropical climates and is a viral infection transmitted by mosquitoes to humans.

While the majority of infected individuals show no symptoms, those who do typically experience high fever, headaches, and body aches. In severe cases, dengue fever can be fatal.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor