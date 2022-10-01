Record Rs 1,47,686cr gross GST revenue collected in Sep

New Delhi, Oct 1 The gross GST revenue collected in the month of September 2022 is Rs 1,47,686 crore which is nearly 26 per cent higher than the GST revenue in the same month last year.

As per the Ministry of Finance, during the month, revenues from import of goods was 39 per cent higher and the revenues from domestic transactions (including import of services) are 22 per cent higher than the revenues from these sources during the same month last year.

This is the eighth month and for the seventh month in a row now, that the monthly GST revenues have been more than the Rs 1.4 lakh crore mark. The growth in GST revenue till September 2022 over the same period last year is 27 per cent, continuing to display very high buoyancy.

During the month of August 2022, 7.7 crore e-way bills were generated, which was marginally higher than 7.5 crore in July 2022, said the Ministry on Saturday.

This month witnessed the second highest single day collection of Rs 49,453 crore on September 20 with second highest number of 8.77 lakh challans filed, next only to Rs 57,846 crore collected on July 20 2022 through 9.58 lakh challans, which pertained to end of the year returns.

This clearly shows that the GST portal maintained by GSTN has fully stabilised and is glitch free.

September also saw another milestone getting crossed when more than 1.1 crore e-way bills and e-invoices, combined (72.94 lakh e-invoices and 37.74 lakh e-way bills), were generated without any glitch on the portal run by NIC on September 30.

The gross GST revenue of Rs 1,47,686 crore in September included CGST of Rs 25,271 crore, SGST of Rs 31,813 crore, IGST of Rs 80,464 crore (including Rs 41,215 crore collected on import of goods) and cess of Rs 10,137 crore (including Rs 856 crore collected on import of goods).

