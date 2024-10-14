Record-setting mountaineers Nima Rinji, Dawa Yangzum return to heroic welcome in Nepal

Kathmandu [Nepal], October 14 : Nepal's record-setting climbers Nima Rinji Sherpa and Dawa Yangzum Sherpa on Monday received a heroic welcome as they returned to Kathmandu after summiting Shishapangma in Tibet.

Family members along with the relatives lined up eagerly waiting for the record-setting climbers to arrive home. Bands played while fellow Sherpa women danced in jubilance welcoming the record-setting climbers back home.

As they walked out of the VIP terminal of Tribhuvan International Airport in Kathmandu, all swarmed in to offer them with garlands and Khada. Nima Rinji Sherpa and Dawa Yangzum were the major attraction amongst about a dozen record-setting climbers who

walked out of the terminal.

On October 9, Nima Rinji Sherpa (18) created a world record as the youngest person to summit all 14 peaks above 8000 meters after summiting Mount Shishapangma.

Speaking to ANI, Nima Rinji Sherpa said, "I am very happy upon returning back to Nepal," Nima Rinji briefly toldas he was welcomed back to Kathmandu."

When asked about his future plans, he responded, "I will get into the tourism industry in my future."

Nima Rinji Sherpa, at the remarkable age of 18 years and 5 months, made history by becoming the youngest person to summit all 14 of the world's highest peaks over 8000m on October 9. He was accompanied by his climbing partners Pasang Nurbu Sherpa, whom also completed the 14x8000ers.

The teenage climber was waiting for permits from the Chinese side which came in September, opening his way for the record-setting attempt. Nima Rinji started off for his record setting summit attempt from September 2022 by climbing 8,163 meters Mount Manaslu. He completed his forte to climb all the 14 peaks in two years and ten days, according to the expedition organizer.

As per the record from the Department of Tourism, Nima Rinji ascended Mount Manaslu (8163m) on September 30, 2022, Mt. Everest (8848.86m) on May 24, 2023, Mt. Lhotse (8516m) on May 24, 2023, Mt. Nanga Parbat (8126m) on June 26, 2023, Mt.

Gasherbrum I (8068m) on July 18, 2023, Mt. Gasherbrum Il (8035m) on July 19, 2023 and Mt. Broad Peak (8047m) on July 23, 2023.

He successfully scaled, Mt. K2 (8611m) on July 27, 2023, Mt. Cho-Oyu (8188m) on October 6, 2023, Mt. Dhaulagiri (8167m) on September 29, 2023, Mt. Annapurna (8091m).

Without Oxygen on April 12, 2024, Mt. Makalu (8485m) on May 4, 2024, Mt. Kanchenjunga (8586m) on June 8, 2024 and Mt. Shishapangma (8027m) - October 9, 2024.

Another record-setting female climber, Dawa Yangzum last week successfully climbed all the 14 of the world's peaks towering over 8,000 meters. Her last triumph was the Tibet's Shishanpangma which she was able to summit last week, completing her extraordinary journey and setting out a record in mountaineering history.

"I am feeling thrilled, all the hardships and struggles indeed paid off. This success has made me forget all the hardships," Dawa Yangzum toldbriefly upon arrival at the Tribhuvan International Airport.

Dawa, also the first female Asian mountain guide certified by the International Federation of Mountain Guides (IFMGA) set her sights on all 14 of the world's highest mountains. She stood atop the summit of Shishapangma on October 9 at 5:30 am (Nepal time).

Dawa is involved in advocating for women in the mountaineering field, which is predominantly male-dominated, and in raising awareness about the impact of climate change on Nepal's fragile ecosystems. Through her affiliations with renowned global brands like The North Face and Rolex, Dawa has used her platform to amplify these causes.

As the first Nepali woman to conquer all 14 of the world's highest peaks, she has paved the way for future generations of climbers, proving that the sky is, indeed, the limit. The only other woman to achieve this feat was Spain's Edurne Pasaban, who became the first woman in the world to climb all 14 peaks 14 years ago in 2010. Dawa has now joined that elite club, making not just her country, but women around the world, proud.

