Recovering from Covid, hospitality sector finds hiring tough

Chennai, April 5 With the Covid-19 restrictions being removed and international travel opening up, hoteliers in and around Chennai are expecting their till boxes ringing this fiscal, said industry officials.

In line with the expectations and also increased room occupancy and guest footfalls in their restaurants, the industry has started hiring processes.

However, hoteliers also say finding talent is difficult as many of those who had lost their jobs due to the pandemic have gone into other sectors and those who wanted to continue have found jobs in other properties.

According to surveys, travel and hospitality sectors lead in hiring.

"Room occupancies and restaurant footfalls are on the rise. Once international travel is opened up then the business will further improve," Yangya Prakash Chandran, Founder and CEO, Crossway Hotels and Resorts, told .

Crossway Hotels manages the Days Hotel By Wyndham Chennai OMR.

According to Chandran, the hotel's restaurant NutCracker is getting higher footfalls during the weekend which shows people are wanting to go out and have food.

"Once the IT sector reverts to work from office instead of work from home then the restaurants in the OMR will gain good traction".

While the CEO said he will start having food festivals once the business gains momentum, Mercure Chennai Sriperumbudur had one festival recently.

The 100-room property Mercure, part of French group Accor, is located in the Sriperumbudur-Oragadam industrial area.

Celebrating its fourth anniversary, Mercure Chennai organised the 'Art Brunch Festival' last month. The art exhibition was on the theme 'Here, There and Everywhere', depicting the history of transportation.

The show traced the concept of mobility starting from the Vahanas from ancient Indian mythology to the ancient modes of transportation using animals and log boats up to the technological marvels we see today.

According to Rahul Nama, General Manager, Mercure Chennai Sriperumbudur, there is pent-up demand as domestic travel restrictions have been removed.

"The business and leisure travel sectors are picking up. As there is still work from home regime, there are guests who come with their family and do their office work," Amit Kumar, General Manager General Manager of the luxury beach resort Sheraton Grand Chennai Resort and Spa told .

According to Kumar, the domestic MICE .

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor