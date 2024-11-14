Red-House Indie Film Festival to feature documentary 'Un-titled' on Tibetans in exile

New Delhi [India], November 14 : The Red House is presenting the second edition of the Red-House Indie Film Festival (RIFF), a three-day celebration of independent filmmaking.

From November 15-17, RIFF will showcase a diverse range of films from emerging and established independent filmmakers across the country, from all over the country with distinct voices and bold new ideas to showcase their films.

On the second day of the festival, November 16, a documentary named Un-titled, will be shown. Directed by Syed Ahmad Rufai and filmed in McLeod Ganj, the documentary explores the displacement of Tibetans from their homeland and their establishment of a government-in-exile in India, highlighting their resilience and resistance through poetry.

Notably, Tibet's struggle for autonomy remains a complex issue. Since China invaded Tibet in 1950 and its subsequent incorporation into the People's Republic of China, the region has faced sweeping changes in governance and society. Tibetan leaders, including the Dalai Lama, have consistently called for greater autonomy, citing threats of cultural erosion, religious restrictions, and human rights violations.

Earlier on November 8, Sikyong Penpa Tsering, the political leader of the Central Tibetan Administration (CTA), urged Tibetans in exile to deepen their historical understanding of Tibet and its current challenges in order to strengthen their connection to the Tibetan cause.

He addressed people at the Kalimpong Tibetan settlement during his ongoing tour to engage with Tibetan communities and emphasised the importance of recognising Tibet's geopolitical significance, particularly its vital river systems and environmental challenges.

During his visit, Sikyong addressed students and highlighted the critical role of Tibet's history in shaping the community's struggle for autonomy. He noted the need for Tibetans to cultivate a stronger bond with their heritage and culture to preserve their identity amid mounting challenges.

Sikyong also visited key Tibetan institutions, including the Tibetan Mentseekhang, the Tibetan Old Age Home, and the Kalimpong Tibetan Opera Association. At a gathering of approximately 200 Tibetan residents, he reflected on the community's journey into exile, honouring the sacrifices of past generations and acknowledging the role of His Holiness the Dalai Lama and Indian Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru in establishing Tibetan settlements and schools in India.

