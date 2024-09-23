"Reform is key to relevance": PM Modi calls for reforms in global institutions at UN Summit of Future

New York [US], September 23 : Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday addressed the United Nations Summit of the Future at the UN General Assembly in New York and called for reforms in the global institutions and termed reforms the "key to relevance." He also called the African Union's inclusion as a permanent member in the G20 an "important step" in this direction.

PM Narendra Modi also expressed India's willingness to share its experiences of success with the Global South. He said that the success of humanity lies in "collective strength" and not the battlefield.

"When we discuss about the global future, we must accord the highest priority to a human centric approach. While prioritising sustainable development, we must also ensure human welfare, food, health security. By lifting 250 million people out of poverty in India, we have demonstrated that sustainable development can be successful. We are ready to share our experiences of our success with the Global South. Success of humanity lies in our collective strength, not in the battlefield," PM Modi said.

"For ensuring global peace and development, reforms are necessary in the global institutions. Reform is the key to relevance. Permanent membership of African Union to the G20 at the New Delhi Summit was an important step in this direction," he added.

Calling terrorism, a serious threat to global peace, PM Modi stated, "While on one hand, terrorism continues to be a serious threat to global peace and security, on the other hand, cyber, maritime and space are emerging as new theatres of conflict. On all these issues, I will stress that global action must match global ambition."

The Prime Minister, also spoke on technology in the current era and affirmed that "balance regulation is needed."

"For safe and responsible use of technology, balance regulation is needed. We want such global digital governance in which sovereignty and integrity remain intact," he said.

"Digital Public Infrastructure (DPI) should be a bridge and not a barrier. For global good, India is ready to share its DPI. For India, One Earth, One Family, One Future is a commitment," the Prime Minister added.

At the UN Summit of the Future, World leaders adopted a Pact for the Future that included a Global Digital Compact and a Declaration on Future Generations. The Pact covers a broad range of themes including peace and security, sustainable development, climate change, digital cooperation, human rights, gender, youth and future generations, and the transformation of global governance.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor