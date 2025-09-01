"Reform, Perform and Transform," PM Modi highlights India's new mantra

Tianjin [China], September 1 : Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while speaking at the Shanghai Cooperation Council (SCO) Members Session in Tianjin, said that India's new mantra is now to reform, perform and transform.

PM Modi further invited all members to be a part of India's journey.

PM Modi said, "Today, India is moving ahead following the mantra of Reform, Perform and Transform... We have tried to turn every challenge into an opportunity... I invite all of you to be a part of India's development journey."

PM Modi highlighted that India's vision for Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) is guided by three pillars, namely Security, Connectivity and Opportunity. He brought to attention the importance of security, peace and stability towards the growth of countries, India's connectivity endeavours for Afghanistan and Central Asia, and suggested the creation of a Civilisational Dialogue Forum to bring to the world cultural aspects of SCO member countries.

Addressing the 25th meeting of the Council of Heads of State of the SCO in Tianjin, PM Modi said, "As an active and committed member of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO), India has consistently played a constructive and positive role in advancing the organisation's objectives. India's engagement within the SCO framework is guided by three key pillars: S - Security, C - Connectivity, and O- Opportunity."

Highlighting the security front, PM underscored that security, peace, and stability serve as the foundation for the progress and development of any nation. "Achieving these goals is often hindered by significant challenges, such as terrorism and separatism. Terrorism is not merely a threat to the security of individual states but a grave challenge to humanity as a whole."

He spoke about the dastardly Pahalgam terror attack and said, "India has been bearing the brunt of the terrorism for the last four decades. Recently, we saw the worst side of terrorism in Pahalgam. I express my gratitude to the friendly countries that stood with us in this hour of grief."

Earlier, Russian President Putin said that dialogue within the SCO helps lay the foundation for a new Eurasian security system, replacing outdated Eurocentric and Euro-Atlantic models.

"The SCO is steadily increasing its influence in addressing international issues. National currencies are being used more widely in mutual settlements for trade among SCO countries. The pace of development of cooperation within the SCO is impressive," said Putin.

Additionally, Chinese President Xi Jinping called on the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation to uphold fairness and justice while addressing the 25th Meeting of the Council of Heads of State of the SCO.

"We must promote a correct historical perspective on World War II, and oppose the Cold War mentality, block confrontation and bullying practices," Xi said.

The SCO Summit 2025 reflects the growing importance of multipolarity in global governance as US President Donald Trump's transactional bullying alienated most of its allies.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor