Regional countries condemn Israeli military strike against Iran

Cairo, Oct 27 Middle Eastern countries have condemned Israel's military targeting of Iran, expressing concern about its impact on regional security and stability.

In a statement, Jordan's Foreign Ministry called the Israeli attack a violation of international law and an infringement on Iran's sovereignty, as well as a serious escalation that pushes the region towards further tension, Xinhua news agency reported.

Ministry spokesperson Sufian Qudah reaffirmed Jordan's absolute rejection of dangerous escalation in the region and of violations of international law, warning against slipping into a wider conflict that threatens regional stability and global security.

Qudah called on the international community to assume responsibility and take immediate action to halt Israeli aggression on the Gaza Strip, the West Bank, and Lebanon as a first step toward de-escalation.

Meanwhile, Kuwait slammed the Israeli escalation, saying it "exemplifies the policy of chaos adopted by Israeli occupying forces by breaching countries' sovereignty, jeopardising regional security and breaking international law principles and norms".

Also condemning the Israeli attack, Oman's Foreign Ministry said the Israeli act constitutes a blatant violation of Iran's sovereignty, a clear breach of international law, and fuels a cycle of violence, which could lead to further instability in the region.

Echoing the same concern, the Foreign Ministry of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) urged all parties to exercise maximum restraint and work to prevent further escalation of the already tense situation.

The Ministry called for diplomatic efforts to take precedence over military means to avoid further confrontations.

Israel has conducted a predawn strike on targets in Iran, allegedly in retaliation for Tehran's October 1 missile attack. The long-anticipated Israeli revenge coincided with its string of airstrikes on Syrian territory.

In a statement, Syria's Foreign Ministry denounced these attacks as a "brazen violation" of Iranian and Syrian sovereignty and a "blatant breach" of international law and the UN Charter.

It voiced the Syrian government's support for Iran's "legitimate right to defend itself, safeguard its territories, and protect its citizens," while calling on the international community to demand accountability from Israel and to take measures to prevent Israel from evading justice.

Lebanon, which has already been embroiled in a year-long conflict between Hezbollah and Israeli forces, said the Israeli attack on Iran further threatens regional and international security and peace.

The country renewed its call for relevant international institutions, especially the UN Security Council, to assume their responsibilities to put an end to the Israeli military escalation throughout the region, including the aggression against Lebanon.

Iraq on Saturday joined other states in condemning Israel, reiterating its solidarity and support for the Islamic Republic of Iran. It urged comprehensive regional and international efforts to support regional stability.

It said Iraq had previously warned of the severe consequences of the international community's silence on the brutal actions of Israel, including its attacks against people in Palestine, Lebanon, Syria, and now this new aggression against Iran.

Following Israel's predawn attack, the Houthi group, a militia backed by Iran in Yemen, expressed "firm solidarity" with Tehran and called for Arab and Islamic unity in response to what it termed aggression threatening regional stability.

Iran, in the wake of Israel's retaliatory strike, stressed the need to defend the country's security and vital interests using its full capabilities.

It also welcomed the condemnation of Israeli forces by all peace-loving countries in the region and beyond, while blaming the US and some Western countries for supporting Israel's continued "occupation, illegal actions, and crimes".

It urged immediate actions to stop Israel's "genocide, war and aggression" against Gaza and Lebanon and to rein in its warmongering.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said it launched early Saturday "precise and targeted" airstrikes on targets in several areas in Iran.

The IDF added that the airstrikes, which had been completed, were in response to the attacks from Iran in recent months, including the October 1 strike, which was carried out with nearly 180 missiles, as retaliation for the assassinations of several leaders of regional resistance groups, among other grievances.

