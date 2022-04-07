Rejection of no-confidence motion against Imran Khan government an attack on Parliament, says Pak opposition

Pakistan opposition parties on Wednesday said that the rejection of the no-confidence motion against the Imran Khan government by the National Assembly Deputy Speaker is an "attack on Parliament".

A meeting of joint opposition parties was held at the residence of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) chairman and Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman in Islamabad, The Nation reported.

The meeting held a detailed discussion on the political situation in the country arising after the ruling of the National Assembly Deputy Speaker Qasim Suri.

Suri had dismissed the no-confidence motion against the Imran Khan-led government, terming it a contradiction of Article 5 of the Constitution.

Addressing the media after the meeting, Rehman said the "rejection of the no-confidence motion by violating the Constitution is an attack on Parliament".

The joint opposition said that the "unconstitutional ruling" of the Deputy Speaker "is an attack on the foundations of our democratic system" and demanded immediate repeal of this unconstitutional measure, according to The Nation.

The joint opposition also demanded that those responsible for violating and attacking the constitution should be identified and given exemplary punishment.

The joint opposition said that the Constitution Day of Pakistan will be observed on April 8 across the country while a lawyer convention on the protection of Constitution of Pakistan will also be held, The Nation reported.

( With inputs from ANI )

