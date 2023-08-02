Reliance Industries jumps 16 places in Fortune's Global 500; at number 88 maintains its numero uno position within India Inc

New Delhi, Aug 2 Reliance Industries maintained its highest ranking among Indian corporates in the latest Global 500 list published by Fortune for year 2023.

Reliance Industries improved its rank by 16 places to rank number 88 rank from its previous year's rank of 104.

The company has gained a whopping 67 places in last two years from 155 of 2021. Thus, the company has gained 83 places in the Fortune Global 500 rankings in just two years.

The ranking of 88 is the best ever achieved by Reliance on the Fortune Global 500 ranking list.

India had eight companies in the Fortune’s Global 500 list this year – five of them from the public sector – IOCL, LIC, ONGC, BPCL and SBI – and just three from the private sector.

It is now 20th year of RIL being a part of the Fortune Global 500 list – much longer than any other private sector company in India.

Fortune Global 500 list ranks Companies by total revenues for their respective fiscal years ended on or before March 31, 2023

Reliance Industries closed FY23 with record high consolidated revenues of Rs 976,524 crore, up 23.2 per cent, and EBITDA of Rs 154,691 crore, up 23.1 per cent Y-o-Y, with each of the O2C, Retail and Digital Services businesses posting all time high revenues.

