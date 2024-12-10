Religious leaders hail Foreign Secy's visit to Bangladesh

Mathura (Uttar Pradesh) [India], December 10 : Speaking about Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri's visit to Bangladesh, Sadhvi Ritambhara said that the good relations between India and Bangladesh can be maintained only if our feelings are respected.

Speaking to ANI, Ritambhara called for unity among Hindus.

Ritambhara said, "Who is in this world that may not be pained by the atrocities on the Hindus of Bangladesh?... It causes a huge pain when one's own nation becomes one's enemy... The government of the country has taken a direct initiative that our relations (with Bangladesh) can remain good only when our feelings are respected... Leave aside religion, sect or community, but there is something called humanity... The Hindu community should abandon all its different beliefs and become one. There is strength in unity, we should all remain united and only then the future will be safe, the present will also be safe..."

ISKCON Kolkata Vice President Radharaman Das toldthat he hoped for peace to return in Bangladesh.

Das said, "The visit of Foreign Secretary of India Vikram Misri to Bangladesh was very important and all of us were waiting for the outcome. The statement made by Vikram Misri after meeting his counterparts, we expect that soon peace will return to Bangladesh. We have seen that for the last few days, the fundamentalists are issuing a genocide call against the minorities of Bangladesh. We hope that the Bangladeshi government will take firm action against these people."

Sadhguru Shri Riteshwar Ji Maharaj of Shri Anandam Dham Peeth, Vrindavan, said that the initiative taken by Misri was a good one, as Bangladesh was a neighbouring country and any unrest there would affect India.

He said, "This is a good initiative because Bangladesh is a neighbouring country and any kind of unrest in a neighbouring country affects the neighbours. After the change of government in Bangladesh, atrocities on Hindus have increased and temples have been attacked. Our foreign secretary has expressed this concern. Now we hope that the Bangladesh government will accept this concern of India and will protect the Hindus of their country... This matter is not just about Hindus or any two countries, it is a matter of humanity... India's concern is justified... We hope that Bangladesh will immediately take strict steps for the protection of the minorities there... We welcome this initiative of India and also tell the people of other countries that you should also express concern on this and go and raise the issue of the protection of minorities in Bangladesh. Protecting humanity is our first duty."

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri, called on chief advisor to the interim government in Bangladesh, Muhammad Yunus on Monday, who called the relationships between Dhaka and New Delhi as "very solid" and "close," according to a statement released by his office.

