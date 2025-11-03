Remains of three hostages have been returned to Israel

Tel Aviv [Israel], November 3 (ANI/TPS): The IDF (Israel Defence Forces) reported that three coffins containing the remains of deceased hostages are currently being escorted by its forces, and they recently crossed the border into Israel.

The convoy is making its way to the National Centre for Forensic Medicine, where the identification process will be carried out. (ANI/TPS)

