'Remarks unfortunate': MEA on Rahul Gandhi's "losing memory like Biden" jibe at PM Modi

New Delhi [India], November 29 : The Ministry of External Affairs on Friday, called Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi's remarks on Prime Minister Narendra Modi as "unfortunate," adding that it doesn't represent the position of the government.

This comes after Rahul Gandhi took a jibe at PM Modi, saying he is also "losing his memory" like US President Joe Biden.

MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal noted that the "multifaceted partnership" between India and the US is built over years of perseverance, togetherness, mutual respect and commitment by both sides and these remarks are "not in keeping with warm and friendly ties."

"India shares a multifaceted partnership with the United States, and this partnership has been built over years of perseverance, togetherness, mutual respect and commitment by both sides. We see such reports as remarks as unfortunate, and they're not in keeping with warm and friendly ties with the United States and do not represent the position of the government of India," Jaiswal said in the weekly press briefing on Friday.

Further, being asked about the latest development regarding patrolling on the Line of Actual Control(LAC), Jaiswal said it is "under progress."

"We have said earlier, we have been working on it. It is under progress," he said.

Earlier, the armed forces of India and China agreed to carry out one coordinated patrol every week in the Demchok and Depsang areas in the eastern Ladakh sector and have already completed one round of patrolling there.

The two sides had started coordinated patrols in the first week of the month after completing disengagement in both Demchok and Depsang in the last week of October.

The two sides have agreed to carry out one patrol each by both sides every week in Depsang and Demchok. In each area, one patrol would be carried out by Indian troops and one patrol would be done by the Chinese troops, defence sources told ANI.

India and China reached the agreement for disengagement from Depsang and Demchok in Eastern Ladakh along the Line of Actual Control after multiple rounds of talks at political, diplomatic and military levels.

Relations between India and China have been tense since a violent clash occurred in the Galwan Valley in June 2020, causing the most serious military conflict between the two nations in decades.

