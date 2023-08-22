Remo D'Souza gets emotional on set of 'Hip Hop India'

New Delhi, Aug 22 Choreographer and filmmaker Remo D’Souza strongly believes that the enthusiasm of the new generation of actors is to be praised for the evolution of dance in the Hindi film industry.

Remo shared a heartfelt message about his journey as a Hip Hop dancer. He revealed that Hip Hop was the reason why he began his dance career in the 1980s, while he was living in Jamnagar, Gujarat. He said the first thing that he learned from the dance form is that it is more than just dance, it is freedom.

He said: "Ye Hip Hop kisike baap ki jaagir nahi hai, jab maine bollywood aur choreography me apna career shuru kiya toh Hip Hop mere andar kahi kone me chup gaya tha, bahut saalo baad wo us kone se nikal kar wapas aaya hai Hip Hop India ke wajah se and I am learning here every day."

Remo and Nora Fatehi are currently seen as judges in the show 'Hip Hop India'. The show has gathered participants from across the country and provided them with a platform to display their talent.

The dance reality show is streaming on Amazon miniTV.

