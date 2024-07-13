Removal of US pier won't affect humanitarian corridor to Gaza, says Cyprus

Nicosia, July 13 Cyprus' Amalthea project for the transport of humanitarian aid to Gaza through a sea corridor will not be affected by the impending removal of a floating pier built by the US army, government spokesman Konstantinos Letymbiotis said.

Commenting on a US statement that the floating pier will soon cease operations, the spokesman told the press on Friday that there are alternative ways of delivering humanitarian aid to the civilian population in Gaza, without providing details.

Letymbiotis said the Amalthea project was planned before the US decided to build a floating pier to facilitate the unloading of aid sent by ship from Larnaca port in Cyprus, Xinhua news agency reported.

The spokesman added that when the pier was removed for repairs, humanitarian aid continued to reach the civilian population in Gaza.

However, international aid to Gaza has been continuously piling up at Larnaca port, including a much-needed medical diagnostic mobile machine sent by Italy, as part of the European Civil Protection Mechanism.

According to local media reports, an alternative way would be to transfer aid to Gaza through the Israeli port of Ashdod, as Israel is involved in the project by checking aid materials before loading.

Another option is to unload aid pallets onto smaller vessels, which could negotiate the shallow waters of Gaza.

Pentagon Spokesperson Air Force Major General Patrick Ryder said on Thursday that the military failed to re-anchor the pier on Wednesday, without mentioning a new date for re-anchoring.

