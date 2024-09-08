Renowned filmmaker and conservationist Mike Pandey wins Jackson Wild Legacy Award

Maryland [US], September 8 : Renowned environmentalist and filmmaker conservationist, Mike Pandey has been honoured with the 2024 Jackson Wild Legacy Award, one of the highest honour and accolades in wildlife and environmental filmmaking at a gala event held at the AFI Silver Theatre in Silver Spring at Maryland in the US, as per a statement.

The event was held on Thursday in the presence of a global audience and experts recognising his exceptional contributions to wildlife conservation through his powerful and hard-hitting films over the past 45 years, the statement said.

"I'm deeply humbled and touched. Receiving the Jackson Wild Legacy Award is a deeply profound honor, not just for me, but for the voiceless we share the planet with; every voice and every species these films have sought to protect. Storytelling is a powerful tool, and, I hope to continue raising awareness and inspiring action to safeguard our planet's fragile ecosystems, At the end of the day we all...every life form on earth needs the environment and biodiversity to live," said Mike Pandey.

He added, "This award not only recognizes the impact of storytelling in highlighting environmental issues but also celebrates the wider biodiversity of India and the remarkable efforts of institutions and individuals in environmental conservation."

The Jackson Wild Legacy Award celebrates individuals who exemplify the transformative power of storytelling to drive real-world change. The Legacy awardees have been lauded for their lifelong dedication to effectively fostering a community of filmmakers, creators, and conservationists committed to using media to promote sustainability and support efforts for a more sustainable planet. Past Legacy Awardees include Sir David Attenborough, Jane Goodall and Sylvia Earle, among others.

"Mike Pandey's incredible passion for wildlife conservation and environmental protection has left an indelible mark not just in India, but all across the globe," said Jackson Wild's Executive Director, Geoff Daniels.

"His films have driven critical legislative changes and inspired millions, setting a benchmark for how storytelling can catalyse real-world impact. It has been a true honour to witness his tireless efforts and celebrate his remarkable legacy," he added.

Mike Pandey's early experiences with wildlife, from his birthplace in Kenya to his later life in India, deeply influenced his unwavering commitment to environmental conservation. Through his acclaimed documentaries, including Shores of Silence: Whale Sharks in India (2000), Pandey has brought critical environmental issues to the forefront, with a strong emphasis on the delicate ecosystems of India and its surrounding regions. His work has not only heightened global awareness but has also led to significant legislative changes in India, resulting in the protection of species such as whale sharks, vultures, horseshoe crabs, and elephants.

Pandey is also the presenter and director of Earth Matters, India's national environmental programme, which has reached 800 million people weekly in multiple languages for 18 years on television, extending to some of the most remote areas of the country. He also serves as the Chairman of the Earthwatch Institute India and the Earth Matters Foundation.

A three-time Panda Award winner, Pandey has received numerous accolades, including the Rajiv Gandhi Wildlife Conservation Award and the "Hero of the Environment" title by Time Magazine USA. His influence extends beyond filmmaking; as the Brand Ambassador for the Uttar Pradesh Government, he continues to promote eco-tourism, wildlife, and heritage tourism in India.

The 2024 Jackson Wild Legacy Award honors individuals whose work in storytelling has made a significant impact on environmental conservation efforts. This year's award underscores the vital role of media in addressing the pressing environmental challenges our planet faces today.

Through powerful narratives, awardees have brought global attention to the urgent need for conservation, inspiring collective action and policy changes that support a more sustainable future. The award reflects the ongoing efforts by many to protect fragile ecosystems and biodiversity, ensuring that the stories of our natural world continue to inspire and drive positive change for generations to come.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor