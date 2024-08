Report reveals critical failures in Pakistan's education system

Lahore [Pakistan], August 24 : The Planning Commission's District Education Performance Index Report 2023 revealed that Pakistan's education delivery system has become dysfunctional and people are entering into job markets either with no or low education, reported The Express Tribune.

The report was launched by the United Kingdom High's Commissioner to Pakistan, Jane Marriott, and the Planning Minister Ahsan Iqbal on Friday.

The report revealed that all 134 districts, excluding Islamabad, are falling short on various indicators, including learning outcomes and public financing, according to The Express Tribune report.

The report showed that Pakistan's map was red on the performance indicators of education learning outcomes and public financing. For many, this issue is viewed as even more critical than the economic crisis.

All districts in the country are categorized as either medium or low-performing, struggling to achieve effective results. The report attributes these challenges to poor governance, substandard learning outcomes, and inadequate budget allocations by the Pakistani administration.

As per the report none of Pakistan's 134 districts achieved a high-performing rating in the education sector, The Express Tribune reported.

Instead, 133 districts were classified as having medium to low performance. The average score of 53.46 indicates that all districts are grappling with a dysfunctional education delivery system that requires urgent attention to address fundamental gaps in educational outcomes.

Districts with medium scores are facing notable deficiencies, leading to diminished educational outcomes and necessitating substantial improvements in service delivery. Additionally, 80 per cent of out-of-school children have never attended school, and parents have a strong perception of poor quality in public sector education.

The report also highlighted the country's most deficient areas are internet connectivity, numeracy and reading skills, the tenure of the education secretary, the proportion of the education budget within the development budget, and the availability of schools and related facilities.

The underperforming districts are primarily located in Balochistan and Sindh, with 33 in Balochistan and 22 in Sindh, highlighting significant inter-provincial disparities. Particularly concerning is that all districts in Balochistan fall into the low-performance category, reflecting severe challenges throughout the province.

Currently, Balochistan faces severe difficulties across nearly all areas, ranking lowest in most domains except learning, where it performed only marginally better than the worst-performing province.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor