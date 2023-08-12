Report sounds alarm over increase in suicides among elderly in US

Washington DC [US], August 12 : A new report has sounded an alarm over an increase in suicide cases, especially among the older population in the US, as nearly 50,000 Americans died by suicide in 2022.

According to the report published by US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), there is an 8.1 per cent rise in suicide deaths among adults aged 65 and older in just one year.

In 2022, 10,433 people, above the age of 65, died by suicide and in 2021, the number was 9,652.

The provisional estimates released today indicate that suicide deaths further increased in 2022, rising from 48,183 deaths in 2021 to an estimated 49,449 deaths in 2022, an increase of approximately 2.6 per cent, as per the report.

However, two groups did see a decline in numbers, American Indian and Alaska Native people (down 6.1 per cent) and people 10-24 years old (down 8.4 per cent).

“Nine in ten Americans believe America is facing a mental health crisis. The new suicide death data reported by CDC illustrates why. One life lost to suicide is one too many. Yet, too many people still believe asking for help is a sign of weakness,” said HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra.

“The Biden-Harris Administration is making unprecedented investments to transform how mental health is understood, accessed and treated as part of President Biden’s Unity Agenda. We must continue to eliminate the stigmatization of mental health and make care available to all Americans,” he added.

CDC’s Chief Medical Officer Debra Houry said that the troubling increase in suicides requires immediate action across society to address the staggering loss of life from tragedies that are preventable.

She further stated that everyone can play a role in efforts to save lives and reverse the rise in suicide deaths.”

“Today’s report underscores the depths of the devastating mental health crisis in America. Mental health has become the defining public health and societal challenge of our time. Far too many people and their families are suffering and feeling alone,” said US Surgeon General Vivek Murthy, MD, MBA, the report read.

“These numbers are a sobering reminder of how urgent it is that we further expand access to mental health care, address the root causes of mental health struggles, and recognize the importance of checking on and supporting one another. If you or a loved one are in emotional distress or suicidal crisis, please know that your life matters and that you are not alone. The 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline is available 24/7 for anyone who needs help,” he added.

Last week, CDC announced seven new recipients in CDC’s Comprehensive Suicide Prevention Program (CSP), now funding 24 programs to implement and evaluate a comprehensive public health approach to suicide prevention, with a special focus on populations that are disproportionately affected by suicide. CDC’s Suicide Prevention Resource for Action offers states and communities evidence-based strategies to prevent suicide, according to the report.

