Representatives of 60 countries attend Economic conference in Afghanistan: Taliban

Taliban spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid on Wednesday said that the representatives of 60 countries took part in Afghanistan convened the first-ever Economic conference.

The Economic conference was held in Afghanistan on Wednesday to discuss the country's economic, private sector and banking issues.

The Taliban called on the international community to fulfill their obligations to their country, and also declared their commitment to the implementation of important projects, such as the construction of the Turkmenistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan-India (TAPI) gas pipeline, Sputnik reported.

Taking to Twitter, Mujahid said that Economic Conference was attended by representatives of 20 foreign countries physically and 40 countries online, all discussing Afghanistan's economic, private sector and banking issues, in order to find appropriate solutions to the crisis.

The Taliban took over control of Kabul on August 15 and following this the country has been battered by deepening economic, humanitarian and security crisis.

A combination of a suspension of foreign aid, the freezing of Afghan government assets, and international sanctions on the Taliban, have plunged a country already suffering from high poverty levels into a full-blown economic crisis.

The international community, from governments to non-governmental organizations, has been providing various assistance to the Afghan people.

( With inputs from ANI )

