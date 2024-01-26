Republic Day: Israeli diplomats don native Indian attires, extend multilingual wishes

New Delhi [India], January 26 : Marking the Platinum Jubilee or 75 years of the Indian Republic, a team of Israeli diplomats showcased a celebration of the country's cultural diversity by donning the traditional attires of different states.

Infusing warmth and authenticity, the diplomats extended heartfelt wishes in the native languages of the regions their attires represented, paying their tributes to the country's unity in diversity.

The Israeli Embassy in India took to social media to extend heartfelt wishes uniquely.

"#HappyRepublicDay India!gnntNtr divs kii haardik shubhkaamnaaeN! This year, our team of @IsraelinIndia embraced the spirit of India's #RepublicDay, a celebration of our shared values & diversity," Israeli Embassy in India posted on its official X handle.

The diplomats, in a show of camaraderie and respect for India's diverse cultural tapestry, not only wished the nation but also engaged in a friendly competition with the public. The post asked followers, "Whose look did you like the best?", encouraging a lively interaction with the audience.

"Watch our diplomats don traditional attire from various Indian regions as they extend heartfelt wishes in regional languages. Whose look did you like the best?" the post added.

The video showed Israel's Ambassador to India, Naor Gilon, wearing 'mundu' (dhoti) and 'veshti' (a shawl covering the upper body).

Galit Laroche Falach, Head of Administration, donned a Maharashtrian attire. She wore a stunning Nauvari red saree and accessorised her look with a nose pin.

Shani Rapaport Etsiony, Head of Public Diplomacy, embraced Bengali culture by draping an off-white saree in a way Bengali women wear. She accentuated her look with a red bindi.

Hagar Spiro-Tal, Israel's political advisor, also extended Republic Day wishes by wearing a saree inspired by the Assamese culture.

Guy Nir, spokesperson for the Israeli Embassy in India, opted for a Himachali look.

Salin Alkukij, Israel's political counsellor, wore a black bandhani saree paired with a Kalamkari blouse. She also conveyed her greetings in Gujarati style.

Ohad Nakash Kaynar, Deputy Head of Israel's Mission in India, donned a Rajasthani look. His traditional turban added a perfect desi touch to the Republic Day celebrations.

This year, India is commemorating its 75th Republic Day, marking the adoption of the constitution on January 26, 1950, and the attainment of sovereignty.

On the occasion, many world leaders, including US Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, Australian PM Anthony Albanese, Maldivian President Mohammed Muizzu, and Former Maldives President Ibrahim Solih extended their wishes to India.

President Droupadi Murmu commenced the celebrations of the 75th Republic Day on Friday by unfurling the national flag at Kartavya Path.

