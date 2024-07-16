Republican Convention kicks off in Wisconsin, Trump to announce VP choice

Washington, DC [US], July 16 : Former US President Donald Trump goes into the Republican National Convention's first day not just laying out bold promises about the US economy but also announcing his running mate today.

According to Fox News, "He (Trump) did confirm that he is going to make a VP choice today," said Fox News anchor Bret Baier, who said they spoke over the phone.

The running mate finalists are believed to be Senator Marco Rubio of Florida, JD Vance of Ohio, and North Dakota Governor Doug Burgum. The much-awaited announcement will heighten the drama of a day that is already expected to be dominated by the assassination attempt on Trump during a rally on Saturday.

Some 50,000 people are expected to attend the four-day convention as the party makes its case to voters ahead of November's general election. Monday's theme will be "Make America Wealthy Again," and Tuesday's will be "Make America Safe Again." Wednesday is "Make America Strong Again," and Thursday is "Make America Great Once Again."

The day-long conference includes high-profile speakers as well as a primetime speech from the presidential candidate.

Trump is not expected to speak until Thursday night. Donald Trump Jr., the former president's son, is expected to speak on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley, one of Trump's fiercest rivals during the Republican primary, was originally expected to skip the convention. But after the assassination attempt, it was reported that she would now not only attend but also speak at the conference.

RNC co-chair Lara Trump, the daughter-in-law of the former president, said celebrities will also be among the speakers, but former stalwarts of the Republican Party establishment, such as George Bush, Mike Pence, and Mitt Romney, are not on the guest list.

Once every four years, each of the two main US parties hosts a convention to formally select the respective White House standard-bearer.

During the convention, the delegates from each state pledge their support to the candidate of their choice and approve a platform or manifesto. It is merely a formality for Trump to be the party's presumptive nominee because he won 2,265 delegates in the primaries, which is enough for the nomination.

