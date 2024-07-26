Republican Senator tables bill to cement US-India ties, seeks terror sanctions on Pakistan

Washington DC [US], July 26 : Republican Senator Marco Rubio has introduced a bill in the US Senate to strengthen ties between US India and to bar Pakistan from receiving security assistance if it is found to have sponsored terrorism against India.

The bill titled US-India Defence Cooperation Act requires a report to Congress on Pakistan's use of offensive force, including through terrorism and proxy groups, against India; and bar Pakistan from receiving security assistance if it is found to have sponsored terrorism against India.

"The US-India partnership is vital to countering influences from Communist China. In order to strengthen this partnership, it is essential to enhance our strategic diplomatic, economic, and military relationship with New Delhi," Rubio said after he introduced the US-India Defence Cooperation Act in the Senate on Thursday.

In order to strengthen our partnership with India, it's essential we increase our strategic relationship w/ New Delhi. 🇺🇲 🇮🇳 Introduced a bill to best support India as they continue to face aggression from Communist China.

"Communist China continues to aggressively expand its domain in the Indo-Pacific region, all while it seeks to impede the sovereignty and autonomy of our regional partners. It's crucial for the US to continue its support in countering these malicious tactics. India, along with other nations in the region, is not alone" Senator Rubio said.

The bill proposes to set a Statement of Policy that the US will support India in its response to growing threats to its territorial integrity, provide necessary security assistance to India to deter adversaries and cooperate with India with respect to defence, civil space, technology, medicine, and economic investments.

The bill seeks to provide a limited exemption for India from Countering America's Adversaries Through Sanctions Act (CAATSA) sanctions for purchases of Russian equipment that are currently used by the Indian military; expedite consideration of certifications of letters of offer to sell defence articles, defence services, design and construction services, and major defence equipment to India is consistent with US interests and it is in the interest of peace and stability India to have the capabilities needed to deter threats.

The bill proposes to treat India as if it were of the same status as US allies such as Japan, Israel, Korea, and NATO allies regarding technology transfers; authorize the Secretary of State to enter into a memorandum of understanding with India to increase military cooperation;

expedite excess defence articles to India for two years and grant India the same status as other allies; and expand International Military Education and Training Cooperation with New Delhi;

