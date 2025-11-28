Republicans "outraged" after shooting of National Guards in Washington DC, demand immigration crackdown

Washington, DC [US], November 28 : US President Donald Trump faced renewed political pressure on immigration as Republicans demanded sweeping restrictions after one of the two National Guard members shot at near the White House by an Afghan national died and another is fighting for his life, according to The Hill.

The Hill reported that the suspect, Rahmanullah Lakanwal, 29, had previously worked with the CIA in Afghanistan before the 2021 US withdrawal, and later entered the United States through a Biden-era programme created to resettle Afghans who assisted American forces.

As outrage mounted, several Republican lawmakers issued sharp critiques of the former Biden administration's policies.

Citing The Hill, Sen. Tommy Tuberville (R-Ala.) wrote on X, "The Afghan terrorist who shot 2 National Guard heroes in D.C. was welcomed into this country with open arms by Joe Biden." He went on to say, "We must IMMEDIATELY BAN all ISLAM immigrants and DEPORT every single Islamist who is living among us just waiting to attack."

The backlash intensified as Rep Mary Miller (R-Ill.) echoed the sentiment online by saying, "Deport them all. Now."

Accused Lakanwal faces charges including assault with intent to kill while armed, offences that carry prison terms of up to 15 years. The Hill noted that Attorney General Pam Bondi told Fox News prosecutors would pursue the death penalty.

Additional Republican figures stressed failures in vetting procedures. Sen. Rick Scott (R-Fla.), quoted by The Hill, wrote, "Outraged to learn the monster who ruthlessly shot two members of our National Guard was let into our country during Biden's reckless Afghanistan withdrawal." He added, "He MUST BE HELD ACCOUNTABLE, and we must pass my Afghan Vetting Accountability Act... so this NEVER HAPPENS AGAIN!"

Scott's legislation, reintroduced with Sen. Joni Ernst (R-Iowa), would require US Customs and Border Protection to verify screening records of Afghans who arrived between July 2021 and January 2022.

As reported by The Hill, the US Citizenship and Immigration Services announced an immediate halt to "processing of all immigration requests relating to Afghan nationals" pending a review of vetting protocols.

Rep. Brian Mast (R-Fla.) also slammed the former US President Biden, "Let's be clear about this: reckless, lazy, and outright dishonest policy decisions of Joe Biden, Jake Sullivan, Antony Blinken, Jen Psaki led to the shooting of two National Guard members." He added that officials "lied to the American people day-to-day about all things regarding the withdrawal from Afghanistan, including the vetting of individuals leaving Afghanistan."

Republican Rep. Randy Fine (R-Fla.) called for even harsher measures, stating, "Deny entry. Deport all non-citizens. Denaturalize all fraudsters." He further added, "We start with Afghanistan. But we must not end there."

Amid rising tensions, Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth announced that roughly 500 additional National Guard troops would be deployed to Washington. According to The Hill, the decision followed months after President Trump declared the capital a "crime free zone" during his summer crackdown and as troops were preparing to withdraw.

In a Thanksgiving message, the White House posted, "God bless America's National Guard, and all of our military and law enforcement."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor