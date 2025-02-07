Resident accuses Pakistan coast guard of destroying boat in Balochistan

Balochistan [Pakistan], February 7 : A resident from the Dasht Kaldaan area of Balochistan has accused the Pakistan Coast Guard of damaging his sole means of livelihooda small boat that supports his family, according to a report by the Balochistan Post.

The man claims that the Coast Guard, along with other maritime agencies, has been targeting local fishermen, leading to significant financial losses. He has called for compensation so he can continue to care for his children.

According to the Balochistan Post, the local community has strongly criticized this action, stating that the Coast Guard often detains fishermen and destroys their boats, making it increasingly difficult for them to maintain their livelihoods. Residents described these actions as unfair and unjust, expressing their anger at the repeated incidents.

The frustration of the people has been compounded by the lack of support from political leaders. Locals voiced their disappointment, accusing politicians of offering nothing more than press statements, while failing to take direct action with the relevant authorities. They emphasised that their situation continues to deteriorate due to the ongoing harassment from security forces.

The Balochistan Post reported that the affected fishermen and residents are now demanding urgent intervention and justice to prevent further economic suffering in the region. They are calling on both the government and concerned agencies to take immediate steps to address the issue and protect their livelihoods.

Human rights organisations in the area have criticised Pakistani forces for escalating these actions to create fear among the local people. These groups are persistently calling for an immediate end to enforced disappearances and for the authorities to be held accountable for their actions.

The Baloch people have long faced oppression, including discrimination, military crackdowns, and denial of basic rights. Their demands for autonomy and equal treatment have been ignored, while many activists are targeted. The region suffers from economic neglect, lack of infrastructure, and suppression of their cultural and political expression.

