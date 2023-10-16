Residents in Rajanpur's Tamman Gorshani express concern over Pakistan military's evacuation orders: Report

Islamabad [Pakistan], October 16 : People in the tribal area of Tamman Gorshani in Pakistan's Rajanpur have raised concerns over instructions reportedly given by the Pakistani military to evacuate several areas ahead of a planned missile test, The Balochistan Post reported.

The areas where the instructions regarding evacuation have been issued include Alaqa Maadi, Moza Grozan, Drazh Thal, Moza Chambhri, Moza Loot Lar Sham, Khilchaas, and Raikani Gehoor, according to The Balochistan Post report.

Many local residents have expressed reluctance to leave their homes over fears that they might not be allowed to return. Disregarding the people's concerns, officials from the Pakistani military have allegedly said that those who continue to stay in the evacuation zones would be responsible for any personal or property damages.

The decision of the Pakistani military has caused distress among residents, particularly regarding where they should move with their belongings and livestock. Earlier in 2018, missile tests were conducted in several areas of Tamman Gorshani, according to The Balochistan Post report. Some local residents have spoken about economic setbacks after these tests.

In addition, there have been claims in the region that a rise in infectious diseases was witnessed after the 2018 tests. However, the lack of medical facilities in these areas makes it challenging to verify these claims, The Balochistan Post reported. Tensions remain high among local residents of Tamman Gorshani as the 15-day notice allegedly issued by the Pakistan military has ended.

