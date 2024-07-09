"Resolution to Ukraine Conflict must adhere to UN Charter" says US State Department as PM Modi meets Putin

Washington, DC [US], July 9 : US Department of State Spokesperson Matthew Miller on Monday said that the United States of America would encourage India to impress upon Russia that any resolution to the Ukraine conflict adheres to the UN Charter.

"Prime Minister Modi, like Prime Minister Orban, recently met with President Zelenskyy. We view this as a significant move and encourage India, along with other nations interacting with Russia, to ensure that any resolution to the Ukraine conflict adheres to the UN Charter and respects Ukraine's territorial integrity and sovereignty. India is a strategic partner with whom we engage in open and honest discussions, including our concerns about its ties with Russia," said Miller.

The remarks of the US State Department came after Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Russian President Vladimir Putin at his Novo-Ogaryovo residence in an informal meeting on Monday. The meeting covered prospects for further development of relations between the two countries.

The two leaders discussed the situation in Ukraine and further comprehensive discussions will be held later on Tuesday. According to government sources, the Indian view is that the solution to the Ukraine conflict cannot be found on the battleground. It is also the view of the global south and naturally needs to have both parties for the resolution of the conflict through dialogue and diplomacy.

"At the Novo-Ogaryovo residence of the President of #Russia near #Moscow, Vladimir Putin & #India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi @narendramodi, who is on a two-day official visit to Russia, hold an informal meeting. The talks will cover prospects for further development of the traditionally friendly Russian-Indian relations, as well as current international and regional issues. #DruzhbaDosti #RussiaIndia," said the Russian Embassy in a post on X

Russian President Putin welcomed PM Modi with a warm hug and a firm handshake. Putin said, "My dear friend, I am happy to see you. Before the formal meeting, we can talk on the same topics but in an informal manner." Both were then seen taking a walk across the President's residence as they talked.

In his post on X PM Modi said he was looking forward to the detailed discussions scheduled for Tuesday, "Gratitude to President Putin for hosting me at Novo-Ogaryovo this evening. Looking forward to our talks tomorrow as well, which will surely go a long way in further cementing the bonds of friendship between India and Russia."

PM Modi on Tuesday will lay a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier and will also visit the ROSATOM pavilion. Earlier on Monday, PM Modi arrived in Moscow for a two-day official visit at the invitation of Russian President Putin to attend the 22nd India-Russia Annual Summit. Russia's First Deputy Prime Minister Denis Manturov received PM Modi at the Vnukovo-II airport. PM Modi was accorded a ceremonial welcome at the airport.

