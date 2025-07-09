Resonated with world: ICCR director on cultural events held during PM Modi's Brazil visit

Brasilia, July 9 Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Brazil saw a spectacular display of cultural diplomacy with the traditional performances by Indians and indigenous Amazonian artists.

Speaking about the unique programme curated for the occasion, ICCR Director Jyoti Kiran Shukla expressed pride in the fusion of Indian and Brazilian cultural traditions.

“Everyone liked it a lot, the Hon’ble Prime Minister also had a very enthusiastic reaction to it,” said Shukla. “In addition to that, we presented Operation Sindoor, which is a matter of national pride for India and deeply resonates with the diaspora. We conveyed its message through a dance performance.”

A standout moment of the event held in Brasilia was the performance by Amazonian priests or chiefs, a historical first for any global leader. “A special highlight of yesterday's programme in Brasilia was that, for the first time, priests or chiefs from the Amazon forests performed for any Prime Minister in the world. Their holy chants, just like we have mantras, were performed in their traditional attire, alongside our Shiv Tandav,” Shukla added.

Complementing the grand cultural welcome, classical singer Meeta Ravindra Kumar Karahe lent a deeply devotional note to the occasion.

She sang a traditional Ram Bhajan at the Alvorada Palace to welcome PM Modi. Reflecting on her experience, she said, “I met the Prime Minister yesterday evening and simply greeted him with a 'Namaste' from a distance. I told him from afar that I would be singing for him the next day. The invitation I received was actually from the Brazilian government. They found me and said that someone from their own country should perform for the President, someone who could sing devotional songs that he likes.”

The serene moment was captured and shared by Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal, who posted a 2-minute and 48-second video on X, showcasing Karahe’s soul-stirring performance. Prime Minister Modi, seen alongside Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, appreciated the performance with gentle applause, visibly moved by the cultural tribute.

From chants echoing in the Amazon to devotional hymns of India, the welcome was a harmonious blend of cultures, a gesture that marked not just diplomacy but deep mutual respect.

