Respect India's judgement to have relations with Russia: UK Foreign Secy

United Kingdom Foreign Secretary James Cleverly, on Wednesday, said that he respects India's judgement to have bilateral relations with Russia.

"For the UK, Russia's invasion of Ukraine is unacceptable. We're helping to defend the UN charter, sovereignty and territorial integrity. We hope this war comes to a swift conclusion. I respect India's judgement to have bilateral relations with countries of its choice," UK Foreign Secy said while talking to ANI.

Recently, the Russia-Ukraine conflict marks its first anniversary on February 24, 2023. The United Kingdom, on February 8, announced a new round of sanctions against the Russian military and Kremlin elites.

"In total the UK's sanction package hits 6 entities providing military equipment such as drones for Russia's invasion of Ukraine, as well as 8 individuals and 1 entity connected to nefarious financial networks that help maintain wealth and power amongst Kremlin elites," UK Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office announced in a statement.

Meanwhile, in an interview within Delhi, Cleverly talked about the violent attacks on Indians in the UK. He said that United Kingdom's police and security services are paying close attention to the attacks against Indians and assured that action against any illegal activity.

"We take the security of people very seriously, our police and security services always pay close regard to such activities and if it is an illegal activity, we act upon it," Cleverly said.

Pro-Khalistan groups have time and again resorted to violent protests outside the High Commission of India in London. Recently, on February 18, anti-India slogans were raised outside Indian High Commission in London. The Khalistani supporters not just raised Pro-Khalistani slogans but also chanted anti-India slogans outside the Indian High Commission.

He also said that India's G20 presidency was quite exciting, it has fantastic opportunities. This is a great opportunity to talk about sustainable economic agenda and green agenda.

Speaking on India-UK Free Trade Agreement (FTA), James Cleverly said that the UK does much business with India and is working extensively. He said that he would be meeting India's trade secretary to make sure this trade agreement really benefits both countries & unlocks billion of pounds of bilateral trade.

British Foreign Secretary said that the issue of searches on BBC offices in India was raised with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar during a bilateral meeting today.

Cleverly brought up the issue of the BBC tax searches during his meeting with Jaishankar, sources told ANI.

He was firmly told that all entities operating in India must comply fully with relevant laws and regulations," according to sources.

In February this year, Income Tax authorities conducted searches at the offices of the British broadcaster in New Delhi and Mumbai.

Speaking toin an exclusive interview, Cleverly said that BBC is an independent organisation and is separate from the UK Government.

"I didn't see the documentary but I've seen reactions in UK and India. BBC is an independent organisation and separate from government. I enjoy a strong personal relationship with Dr Jaishankar...relationship between UK-India growing stronger by the day," said Cleverly when asked about the BBC documentary on Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

( With inputs from ANI )

