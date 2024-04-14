"Responsibility for escalating situation lies with Israel": Iran's Ambassador to India Iraj Elahi

New Delhi [India], April 14 : Iran's Ambassador to India, Iraj Elahi on Sunday defended its attack on Israel, saying that the Iranian legal and legitimate response in targeting Israeli military infrastructure on Saturday night was based on the inherent "right of self defence".

The Tehran's retaliation followed an attack on Iran's consulate in Damascus on April 2. The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) confirmed the tragic loss of seven of its officials, including senior commanders Mohammed Reza Zahedi and Mohammad Hadi Haji Rahimi.

Describing Israel as a "terrorist regime," the Iranian envoy said that if it repeats its evil and terrorist actions again, it will face a decisive response from Iran.

He further said, "Iran has stated many times in its official positions and diplomatic interactions within the framework of principles that it does not want to develop conflicts in the region and has proven this position in practice through restraint."

he further underscored that Israel holds the responsibility of escalating the situation.

"We hope that the Zionist regime has learned a lesson. No doubt if it repeats its evil and terrorist actions again, it will face a decisive response from Iran. The responsibility for escalating the situation lies with Israel," Elahi told ANI.

He said the "illegitimate and terrorist regime of Israel does not adhere to any international law, or moral and humanitarian principles," and added that Iran has declared that it defends its security very seriously.

"This terrorist regime has never stopped its enmity and malice against the Islamic Republic of Iran and recently attacked the consular section of Iran's embassy in Syria, which led to the martyrdom of a number of Iranian officials. Iran has declared that it seriously defends its security and national interests and has no tolerance in this regard," Elahi said.

"The Iranian legal and legitimate response in targeting Israeli military infrastructures last night was based on the inherent right of self-defence and in response to the Zionist regime's military attack in targeting the Iranian embassy," the envoy added.

In the first-ever direct attack on Israel by Iran, the Islamic Republic on Saturday night launched a barrage of 300 attack drones and missiles from its territory towards the Jewish state, triggering air raid sirens throughout the country on Sunday morning as the military tried to intercept the Iranian projectiles, the Times of Israel reported.

The onset of the assault was confirmed by IDF Spokesman Daniel Hagari at 11 pm, after days of anticipation. Alongside missile launches, Hagari noted that Iran also fired missiles at Israel, with "numerous" Israeli fighter jets swiftly mobilising to counter the attacks.

Iran's Revolutionary Guards confirmed the launch of numerous drones and missiles, targeting specific locations in Israel.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor