Responsibility for TikTok ban implementation falls on "incoming administration": WH

Washington DC [US], January 18 : Following the US Supreme Court's ruling regarding a proposed ban on TikTok due to security concerns, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre emphasised that the responsibility for "implementing the law now falls on the incoming administration."

In a statement, Jean-Pierre said on Friday, "The administration, like the rest of the country, has awaited the decision just made by the US Supreme Court on the TikTok matter. President Biden's position on TikTok has been clear for months, including since Congress sent a bill in overwhelming, bipartisan fashion to the President's desk: TikTok should remain available to Americans, but simply under American ownership or other ownership that addresses the national security concerns identified by Congress in developing this law."

"Given the sheer fact of timing, this Administration recognises that actions to implement the law simply must fall to the next administration, which takes office on Monday," the statement added.

US President-elect Donald Trump also reacted to the court ruling in an interview with CNN.

In an interview with CNN's Pamela Brown after the decision, Trump stated, "It ultimately goes up to me, so you're going to see what I'm going to do."

While he has not committed to reversing the ban, Trump hinted at the possibility, saying, "Congress has given me the decision, so I'll be making the decision."

He also confirmed having spoken with Chinese President Xi Jinping about TikTok, describing their discussion as "a great talk about TikTok and a great talk about many other subjects."

Meanwhile in a post on his Truth Social, Trump also said, "The Supreme Court decision was expected, and everyone must respect it. My decision on TikTok will be made in the not too distant future, but I must have time to review the situation. Stay tuned!"

The US administration's concerns centre on TikTok's extensive data collection practices and its connections to the Chinese government.

