Restricted its election campaign to 'few' parts of country: Bilawal Bhutto takes jibe at PML-N leadership

Islamabad [Pakistan], February 8 : Taking a jibe at the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz ahead of general elections in the country, Pakistan People's Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said on Wednesday that only his party held public gatherings across Pakistan and added that Nawaz Sharif's party held the electoral rallies in only a few constituencies, reported ARY News.

Bilawal criticised the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) for 'restricting' its election campaign to a 'few' sections of the country. "The PML-N held electioneering in only a few constituencies and once again proved itself to be a party of Punjab," he said.

In an exclusive interview with ARY News, the PPP Chairman stated that, in comparison to PML-N, he canvassed around the nation for the election and had a 'wonderful reaction' from the people.

The PPP Chairman stated that the PML-N leadership could not spare even half an hour to travel to Karachi and conduct the electoral campaign.

"The PML-N has also failed to focus on South Punjab and Balochistan. Those who raised 'Vote Ko Izzat Do' (Respect the vote) slogans did not go to three provinces," Bilawal said, according to ARY News.

He stated that prime ministerial candidates throughout the world have debates before of the elections to promote their manifestos and goals. "It is regretful that PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif did not accept my debate challenge," he went on to say.

The PPP chairman voiced confidence in his party's ability to win a majority in the 2024 general elections, stating that their supporters will celebrate on February 8.

Earlier on Tuesday, Bilawal stated that he would make all efforts to safeguard the party's mandate in the 2024 general elections and would not allow anyone to steal it.

Addressing a public meeting in Larkana in connection with the 2024 general elections, Bilawal slammed the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) for what he called politics of hatred, division, and victimisation and pledged to 'bury' the same if voted into power.

Bilawal said that PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif wants to be the prime minister for the fourth time.

"Even if he (Nawaz Sharif) becomes the prime minister, he would ask Mujhe Kiyun Nikala (why I am removed) just after six months," Bilawal said, according to ARY News.

The ECP recently concluded the training of nearly 1.49 million election staff to guarantee the smooth conduct of the forthcoming general elections, which are slated to take place on February 8.

In a statement, the ECP spokesperson stated that the training sessions ensured that all electoral staff could carry out their obligations competently and professionally in the future general elections in 2024.

According to the commission's spokeswoman, a total of 27,676 sessions were held in distant places around the country over 87 days, with 3,821 master trainers involved in thorough election worker training, reported ARY News.

The training sessions began on November 19, 2023, and ended on the evening of February 3, 2024.

The participants in these courses were 144 District Returning Officers (DROs), 859 Returning Officers (ROs), and polling personnel.

