Results achieved by Brazilian G20 Presidency build on excellent achievements of India's G20 Presidency: Brazil's envoy

New Delhi [India], October 22 : Brazil's Ambassador to India, Kenneth Felix Haczynski da Nobrega, said on Monday, that the successful outcomes of Brazil's G20 Presidency is solidly built on the "excellent achievements" of the Indian G20 presidency in terms of ensuring the interests of developing and emerging countries on the agenda and giving more legitimacy to the G20, recalling African Union's inclusion as a permanent member in the group.

Speaking to ANI, he highlighted the strong partnership between India and Brazil and noted the cooperation between the two nations in international forums like the United Nations (UN) and the World Trade Organisation (WTO).

When asked about how India and Brazil can work together as the latter now holds the G20 Presidency, Kenneth Felix Haczynski da Nobrega said, "I think the results achieved by the Brazilian G20 presidency, because our presidency now is nearing its end, I think our results build really solidly on the excellent achievements of Indian G20 presidency in terms of ensuring the interests of developing and emerging countries on the agenda, giving more legitimacy to the G20, because as we know, African Union acceded to the G20 during your presidency, Indian presidency. And third, also in devising new and creative financial mechanisms in order to address the socio-economic and environmental needs of the world and in particular of the Global South."

Currently, Brazil holds the G20 Presidency. Brazil's presidency is part of a troika with India, the previous president, and South Africa, the next president. The G20 Leaders' Summit in Rio de Janeiro will be held on November 18-19.

The 18th G20 Leaders' Summit was held under India's Presidency in New Delhi on September 9-10. It was a culmination of all the G20 processes and meetings held throughout the year among ministers, senior officials, and civil societies.

It saw the unanimous adoption of the G20 New Delhi Leaders' Declaration, which demonstrated the commitment of the G20 leaders to address global challenges in an inclusive, decisive and action-oriented manner.

During the closing session of the New Delhi G20 Summit, PM Narendra Modi announced that India would be hosting a virtual G20 Leaders' Summit before the conclusion of India's G20 Presidency. The Virtual Summit concluded on 22 November 2023.

Highlighting the growing India-Brazil ties, Kenneth Felix Haczynski da Nobrega said, "For over 70 years, Brazil and India have been close partners in coordinating in the UN, in WTO, in all multilateral organizations. But more recently, the conversations are not really taking place so much in Geneva, New York, and Rome, for example."

"They are also taking place in Delhi because our bilateral relations are booming in terms of cooperation, trade, investments. And I think that I would single out three areas which are quite promising, which is agriculture, energy and defense but these are three areas which stand out but there are other areas ofcourse," he added.

He stated that Brazil's President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva will not attend the BRICS Summit in Kazan as he met with an accident and is recovering.

The Brazilian President's office in a statement said, "President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, on medical advice, will not travel to the BRICS Summit in Kazan, due to a temporary ban on long-haul air travel."

The statement added, "The president will participate in the BRICS Summit via videoconference and will have a normal work schedule this week in Brasilia, at the Planalto Palace."

On discussions between India and Brazil on raising oil imports, Brazilian envoy stated, "

One month ago, honorary minister Hardeep Puri paid a visit to Brazil. He has been, as you all know, ambassador of India to Brazil. So, he knows Brazil very well. And so there have been discussions in ensuring more exports from Brazil with a long-term view, oil exports to India, but also cooperation in oil drilling in deep waters and also cooperation in the area of biofuels. So I think it was really a promising program that was discussed here."

Earlier in September, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, Brazil's Minister of Foreign Affairs Mauro Vieira, and South Africa's Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, Ronald Lamola, held a meeting on the sidelines of the 79th Session of the United National General Assembly in New York.

During the meeting, the IBSA ministers reiterated their commitment to work for the expansion of United Nations Security Council (UNSC) membership to include representation from developing countries of Africa, Asia and Latin America, in both the permanent and non-permanent membership categories. IBSA is a unique forum that brings together India, Brazil and South Africa

In a post on X, Jaishankar stated, "Attended a productive IBSA Foreign Minister's meeting today alongside FM Mauro Vieira and FM @RonaldLamola. IBSA nations participate in and shape ongoing global discourses on development, SDGs, poverty eradication, multilateralism, and South-South cooperation. We share convergent views on reforms of UN system and of its Security Council. Our consultations should intensify as these debates acquire greater urgency."

