Resurgent Covid, macro-data to drive equities (IANS Market Forecast)

Mumbai, Dec 26 Rising Covid-19 cases as well as derivatives expiry and key macro-economic data points will impact the Indian equity market's trajectory during the upcoming week, opined experts.

Besides, flow direction of foreign funds along with crude oil prices will also influence investors' sentiments.

"On daily charts, Nifty has formed a 'Bearish' engulfing pattern. A move below Friday's low, i.e., 16,909 could result in faster fall in the coming week which also may see low volumes as most institutional players are on year end leave," said Deepak Jasani, Head of Retail Research, HDFC Securities.

"However an upward breach of 17,118-17,155 could result in better momentum on the upside."

Notably, market participants are expected to track macro-data such as the Index of ECI

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor