Retaliatory strike called off on Iran following phone call between Netanyahu and Biden: Report

Tel Aviv [Israel], April 14 : Following a barrage of drone strikes fired by Iran on Saturday towards Israel, a New York Times report states that Israel decided to carry out a retailtory attack on Tehran on Sunday morning, however it was cancelled after a phone call took place between US President Joe Biden and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to discuss the situation.

After Israel successfully intercepted Iranian missiles and drones, the Biden administration cautioned Tel Aviv to avoid escalation in the Middle East, The Jerusalem Post reported citing NYT.

More than 300 drones and missiles were intercepted by Israel, which US officials called a major strategic win while advising that further retailition is not required.

Israel's war cabinet is set to convene later on Sunday to evaluate a response to Iran's attack.

Notably, Netanyahu spoke with Biden, following meetings with the Security Cabinet and the War Cabinet, after Iran launched drones towards Israel on Saturday night in response to the air strike on its embassy in Syria.

The authorities , however, did not disclose the exchange between Biden and Netanyahu.

According to Jerusalem Post, Biden's conversation with Netanyahu reiterated the US' commitment to Israel's security, which following the attacks, Biden called "ironclad."

In his subsequent public statement, President Biden hinted at a preference for restraint and the need for careful consideration of the situation before any steps taken further.

Israel's Defence Minister Yoav Gallant, meanwhile said on Sunday that the confrontation between Iran and Israel is "not over yet." His remarks came after Iran launched an attack on Israel the previous night.

Gallant said that Israel was attacked with missiles and unmanned aerial vehicles and Israel Defence Forces (IDF) thwarted the attack. He urged Israelis to remain "alert and attentive" to the instructions issued by the IDF and Homefront Command, according to CNN report.

He said, "The State of Israel was attacked with hundreds of missiles and [unmanned aerial vehicles], and the [Israel Defense Forces] thwarted this attack in an impressive manner." He emphasised that Israel "must be prepared for every scenario."

Gallant said, "Together with the United States and additional partners, we managed to defend the territory of the State of Israel." He added, "Very little damage was caused - this is the result of the IDF's impressive operations."

Gallant is one of three members of Israel's war cabinet, alongside Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu and Benny Gantz.

Iran launched its first direct attack on Israel on Saturday night, launching a barrage of 300 attack drones and missiles from its territory towards the Jewish state, triggering air raid sirens throughout Israel on Sunday morning as the military tried to intercept the Iranian projectiles, the Times of Israel reported. The onset of the assault was confirmed by IDF spokesman Hagari at 11 pm.

Alongside missile launches, Hagari noted that Iran also fired missiles at Israel, with "numerous" Israeli fighter jets swiftly mobilising to counter the attacks. Air raid sirens blared across Israel early Sunday, starting at 1:42 am in southern Israeli communities and soon spreading throughout the country and many towns in the West Bank.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor