Gilgit-Baltistan [PoGB], December 11 : Retired employees of Radio Pakistan in Pakistan-occupied Gilgit-Baltistan (PoGB) staged a strong protest on Wednesday, demanding the release of their pending retirement benefits and pensions.

Organized by a group of former staff members, the demonstration saw protestors raising slogans and displaying banners to highlight their grievances, as reported by WTV.

"We, the pensioners of Radio Pakistan across the country, including those in PoGB, are peacefully protesting for our rights. As retired employees from PBC Gilgit, we have gathered here to convey our demands to the government through your platform," one of the protesters said.

The retired employees, many of whom had served for decades in various roles at Radio Pakistan Gilgit, expressed frustration over the non-payment of their pensions, gratuities, and other retirement benefits, despite repeated assurances from authorities.

"Since January 2020, our retired colleagues have not received any payments," said another protester. "Additionally, the increased pension amounts announced in the annual budget for 2023 and 2024 have not been disbursed to us, leaving pensioners deprived of their entitlements."

The protestors also highlighted the lack of adequate medical facilities. "The medical services for pensioners have been absent for a long time, and since 2017, our medical bills remain unpaid," said another retiree. "This has created significant hardship for many of us who are in urgent need of medical care."

The retired employees called on the Ministry of Information, the Secretary, and the Director General to address their demands. They also appealed to the President, Prime Minister, and Minister of Finance to ensure that their rights are fulfilled, especially in 2023-2024, so that pensioners can receive the necessary support and facilities during their later years.

The situation of Radio Pakistan employees highlights the government's continued failure to address the needs of its workforce, particularly those employed in struggling state-run institutions. Critics argue that this neglect of employee welfare is part of a wider pattern of mismanagement and indifference, which erodes public trust in government institutions.

