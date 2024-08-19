Retirees rally over unpaid pensions as economic hardships escalate

Kabul [Afghanistan], August 19 : In recent days, numerous retirees have once again taken to the streets of Kabul to protest the continued non-payment of their pensions, demanding the immediate release of their retirement benefits. These retirees are experiencing severe economic difficulties and are urgently appealing to the interim government to address their pressing financial needs, reported TOLO News.

One retiree, Ali Ahmad, voiced his distress, saying, "We are living in poverty and misery. I've even seen some retirees having to beg for their survival." His comments reflect the dire situation many retirees are facing.

Another retiree, Abdul Wasi, shared a particularly troubling situation: "I've packed up my belongings because the landlord says I haven't paid rent for three years, and despite this, no action has been taken. On top of that, I am responsible for three orphans."

This highlights not only the financial strain but also the additional personal burdens these retirees are carrying, TOLO News reported.

Other retirees have issued warnings that without their pension payments, their living conditions will continue to worsen significantly. Zarifa, another retiree, made a heartfelt appeal: "We urge the Islamic Emirate to pay us our pensions, as we are dealing with serious issues. We have pressing rent obligations and sick individuals at home. Currently, our belongings are left outside in the open."

Abdul Khaliq, another retiree, emphasized his integrity by stating, "I have never engaged in dishonesty or taken anything for myself. Even when someone suggested that I flee to America, I refused. Those who have betrayed their country have left, leaving those of us who stayed in a state of poverty," reported TOLO News.

To date, the Islamic Emirate has not issued a statement addressing these concerns. Earlier, the administrative deputy to the Prime Minister said that the leader of the Islamic Emirate has addressed the retirees' concerns, and a resolution is to be implemented through a specific mechanism designed to resolve the issue.

