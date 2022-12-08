"Return to abusive practices of 1990s": US slams Afghan public execution

The United States has slammed the Taliban after reports emerged on public floggings and execution of the Afghan population by the radical Islamic group.

Speaking during the US State Department press briefing on Wednesday, spokesperson Ned Price said, "This indicates to us that the Taliban seek to - seek a return to their regressive and abusive practices of the 1990s."

"We have seen the reports that the Taliban has ordered judges to impose their interpretation of Sharia law. That includes public executions; it includes amputations; it includes floggings. We have seen the reports of a public execution today," the State Department spokesperson said during the press briefing.

Taking note of "despicable videos circulated online", Price said, "It was an affront to the dignity and the human rights of all Afghans then; it would be an affront to the dignity and the human rights of all Afghans now." "It is a clear failure by the Taliban to uphold their promises," he added.

The Taliban took over Afghanistan in August 2021 and imposed policies severely restricting basic rights--particularly those of women and girls, according to rights groups. The Taliban have carried out broad censorship, limiting critical reporting, and have detained and beaten journalists.

The State Department Spokesperson also said the United States is closely watching the Taliban's treatment of the people of Afghanistan.

He reiterated that the Taliban's relationship with the US and the international community depends entirely on their actions. "It depends largely on their actions when it comes to human rights, when it comes to the rights of all Afghans, when it comes to the rights of women, girls, he said.

Further slamming the Taliban, Price said the Islamic group ruling Afghanistan is unwilling or unable to live up to the commitments made not only to the international community, but most importantly, to the people of Afghanistan.

"They are going to be accountable at the end of the day to the people of Afghanistan. We will continue to support the people of Afghanistan - again, circumventing the Taliban - with our humanitarian assistance," he added.

