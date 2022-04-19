Revenue collection up in Himachal by 19 pc despite pandemic

Shimla, April 19 The State Taxes and Excise Department on Tuesday said the revenue collection in 2021-22 under all heads was Rs 8,403.70 crore in Himachal Pradesh despite Covid-19, which is 19.30 per cent more than the revenue collection of Rs 7,044.24 crore in 2020-21.

The increase in revenue collection was possible due to constant efforts of the department and timely implementation of the directions of the government, an official statement said.

Officers of the department were facilitated with laptop and tablets by the government due to which they were able to timely complete the online works and were able to generate an increase in revenue collection despite the pandemic, it added.

