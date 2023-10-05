Review 800 - The Movie: An extraordinary tale of a cricket legend (IANS Rating: ****)

Mumbai, Oct 5 We all know about the on-field journey of the Sri Lankan spin maestro Muttiah Muralitharan.

Every cricket lover has seen his impressive bowling during intense tournaments, but this is the first time audiences are being introduced to the story of the real struggles of this living legend off the cricket field -- from being oppressed, mistreated, attacked, bullied to taking everything in his stride and becoming the highest wicket taker in the history of the game.

Coming from a poor family, and going through riots, Muralitharan's story as chronicled in the film will inspire you to dream, and follow it.

Based on true incidents from the life of the first Sri Lankan to be inducted into the ICC Hall of Fame, played on screen by Madhur Mittal, the sports drama is not just a treat for cricket fans, but also a story that channelises emotions and narrates the heart-breaking tale of someone who, despite staggering odds, achieved something unheard of.

The story captures the many facets of Muralitharan’s life -- the tale of an oppressed Tamil Sri Lankan, someone who was once called a chucker, later being universally acknowledged as one of the greatest cricketers ever.

The film also shows how Murali finds solace in cricket, stands up to bullies, and transforms from an excitable pace bowler into the highest wicket-taker in cricket's history.

The film also takes a deep dive into political issues -- the conflict between the Tamils and the Sinhalese; terror attacks; the issue of nationality; and a whole lot more. Murali, despite being an ethnic Tamil, proves his commitment to the Sri Lankan team and fans, and rises above every adverse circumstance, making him an awe-inspiring individual.

The film also features legendary cricketers such as Shane Warne,Arjuna Ranatunga, Kapil Dev and more, played by different actors. This is the wow factor in the movie, apart from Murali of course.

The music and background score of the movie add to the experience of this magnificent masterpiece, which is cinematographically rich and brilliant.

Madhur Mittal has played Murali as if he was born to do the role on screen.

The battle we fight within, will lead to victory outside. This truism is the message that we take home from the film. It's a film that must be watched with family and friends.

Film: 800 - The Movie

Duration: 159 mins 28 secs

Director: M.S. Sripathy

Cast: Madhur Mittal, Mahima Nambiar

IANS Rating: ****

