Review Akshay Kumar-starrer 'OMG 2' bridges gap between entertainment and education (IANS Rating: ****)

Mumbai, Aug 10 Written and directed by Amit Rai, who has already established his story-telling skills with 'Road To Sangam' and 'Tingya', 'OMG 2' is a better, more refined and hard-hitting tale on families and the importance of sex education.

Sex education in India is still considered a taboo and the film breaks the shackles by sending out the right message in an apt way.

'OMG 2' is the story of Kanti Sharan Mudgal, a simple hardworking man, and a staunch devotee of Lord Shiva; a loving father and a caring husband, who wants the best for his family and children. The film thus brings out the story of every parent-child relationship, thereby presenting a unique and fresh take on our society.

Grief-stricken and unable to handle societal shame, Kanti realises that his son is a victim of misinformation and misguidance. At that moment, his prayers are answered through a divine intervention from the messenger of Lord Shiva, portrayed by Akshay Kumar. This intervention guides him towards courage and truth.

Motivated by the Lord's messenger, Kanti drags the entire school for not giving his child the proper guidance and education necessary to deal with the topic at hand.

The film's pivotal court battle, which unfolds in the latter half, introduces Yami Gautam as Kamini Maheshwari, who skillfully defends the school.

The courtroom drama between Yami Gautam's Kamini Maheshwari and Pankaj Tripathi's Kanti Sharan Mudgal becomes the spark that ignites the entire narrative. Through compelling arguments by Kamini Maheshwari and unexpected yet powerful rebuttals from Kanti Sharan Mudgal, the film takes the audience on an engaging and thought-provoking journey.

Navigating this courtroom spectacle, the film effortlessly portrays a society grappling with deep-seated taboos surrounding sex education. The dynamic interplay between these characters not only adds a layer of intrigue, but also serves as a mirror to broader societal struggles and challenges.

Akshay Kumar as the messenger of Lord Shiva helps and guides Kanti. The entire idea of the movie is to present a logical and responsible take on the importance of sex education in schools. Otherwise, students will keep on making ill-informed decisions solely based on information available outside the school's windows.

The film also features Pawan Malhotra as the Judge, Govind Namdev as a Pujari, Arun Govil as the Principal and Brijendra Kala as a Doctor, and they all take the story forward with their stellar performances.

The energetic background music, coupled with the songs 'Har Har Mahadev' and 'Oonchi Oonchi Waadi', have added to the essence of the film and are already hits among fans. The film ends up offering something very unique and fresh, wrapped in subtle humour and well-written dialogues, which maintain the dignity for family viewing.

All in all, OMG 2 transcends the boundaries of conventional cinema, evolving into an engaging and thought-provoking experience. It seamlessly weaves entertainment into the critical discourse on sex education, addressing pertinent topics and societal taboos with a remarkable blend of sensitivity and depth.

This cinematic endeavour stands as a bridge, connecting the realms of entertainment and essential education, inviting audiences to contemplate and engage with its profound social messaging. As the credits roll, it becomes evident that 'OMG 2' is a clarion call for the youth to embrace the responsibility of shaping a more informed and enlightened future.

Film: OMG 2 (Playing in theatres) Duration: 159.10 minutes

Director: Amit Rai

Cast: Akshay Kumar, Pankaj Tripathi, Yami Gautam, Pavan Malhotra, Govind Namdev, Arun Govil and Brijendra Kala

IANS Rating: ****

