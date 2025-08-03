Rice Fortification and Supply Chain Management under India UN Global Capacity Building Initiative launched in Nepal

Kathmandu [Nepal], August 3 : India launched a new collaborative initiative with the support of the UN World Food Programme to strengthen Rice Fortification and Supply Chain Management in Nepal.

This initiative is part of the India-UN Global Capacity Building Initiative, launched on August 1 by the Ministry of External Affairs.

"The project in Nepal will address gaps in Nepal's fortified rice supply chain, particularly in procurement processes, data collection, and skilled workforce, by facilitating knowledge exchange with India's successful Public Distribution System (PDS). The project offers stakeholders from Nepal the opportunity to learn from India's experience in leveraging digital technologies for efficient food supply chain management," a release from the Indian Embassy in Kathmandu states.

As per the release, the focus areas of the initiative include: beneficiary management, storage and distribution models, monitoring and evaluation systems, and grievance redressal mechanisms.

The project will be implemented in three phases for 12 months. "The first phase will focus on needs assessment and stakeholder engagement. The second phase will include a study visit to India for Nepali officials, featuring hands-on demonstrations and expert briefings. The third and final phase will focus on the development of an action plan. The training component of the project will be implemented through the Indian Technical and Economic Cooperation (ITEC) Programme of the Government of India," the release added further.

Previously, under the ITEC Programme, over 3,000 Nepali officials have received training in India since 2001.

The India-UN Global Capacity Building Initiative was announced in September 2023 on the margins of the 78th Session of the United Nations General Assembly.

Following this announcement, the Ministry of External Affairs and the UN Country Team in India jointly worked to identify and implement projects that foster South-South cooperation to accelerate the achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

The project on Rice Fortification and Supply Chain Management in Nepal, with the support of the World Food Programme, is one of four projects that have been identified for implementation under the India-UN Global Capacity Building Initiative.

The project reflects the robust and vibrant development partnership between India and Nepal. It reinforces the shared commitment of both countries to sharing innovations and building resilient food systems through South-South collaboration.

