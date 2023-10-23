Riding e-bikes may help adults manage diabetes: Study

London, Oct 23 Electric bicycles have been identified as a type of moderate-intensity exercise that may aid in the prevention and treatment of type 2 diabetes, a new study has found.

The study, published in the journal Frontiers, said that engaging in e-cycling was perceived as an easier way of managing diabetes than diet or other types of exercise, largely due to the enjoyment of riding.

"Physical activity (PA) is a key component in the management of type 2 diabetes. However, this population have low rates of PA engagement. Electrically assisted cycling has been identified as a means to increase PA by incorporating activity into daily life while overcoming some of the barriers to conventional cycling," the study authors said.

According to the study, both men and women believed that riding an e-bike had a favourable influence on a range of health outcomes, including enhanced mental health, increased fitness, and diabetes control -- through significant decreases in blood sugar levels.

The capacity to ride a bike comfortably with less physical exertion than a normal bike, as well as the ability to go further, quicker, and on hillier terrain, provided enjoyment. High degrees of satisfaction also tended to increase the sample's e-cycling habit.

The majority of participants also claimed that e-bike training improved their perceived competence to ride an e-bike over time.

In addition, the study identified obstacles to e-bike riding, with users most typically identifying physical opportunity limitations, including cycling infrastructure, parking facilities and traffic, time and weather constraints, e-bike specific issues, along with weight and size of the bike and cost, and personal health issues.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor