"Right moment to end the war, time to pressure Russia": Zelenskyy tells Macron

Kyiv [Ukraine], October 20 : Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that the "right moment" has arrived to push towards ending the war with Russia, calling on allies to intensify diplomatic pressure on Moscow.

In a post on X on Monday, Zelenskyy said he had spoken with French President Emmanuel Macron about the latest developments and ongoing diplomatic efforts aimed at securing peace.

"I spoke with President of France Emmanuel Macron. Now is the right moment to push the situation toward ending the war, and the most important thing is to fully seize every opportunity and apply the right kind of pressure on Russia," Zelenskyy wrote.

He added, "Pressuring the one who started the war is the key to a denouement. Emmanuel and I discussed all the current diplomatic aspects and our recent contacts with partners. I am grateful for the support. We agreed to meet in the near future."

This is comes after Ukranian President met US President Donald Trump last week on Friday.

Trump said that in his meeting with Zelenskyy, he asked both the parties to stop the conflict.Trump said that they were there to save lives mainly, and stop thousands from dying everyday.

"I met with President Zelenskyy today and we had a very good meeting, very cordial meeting. They should stop the war immediately. You go by the battle line, wherever it is. Otherwise, it's too complicated. You'll never be able to figure it out. Stop at the battle line and both sides should go home, go to their families, stop the killing, and that should be it. Stop right now at the battle line. I told that to President Zelenskyy. I told it to President Putin," he said

Trump said that the ammunition is paid for by NATO, and they are mainly here to save lives."We're not losing people, we're not spending money, we're getting paid for the ammunition and missiles and everything else... and we've made a very good deal with NATO... that's not what we're in this for. We're in it to save thousands of lives every week," he said.

Trump said that US First Lady Melania Trump felt strongly for the children there suffering due to the conflict."She just felt very strongly about the children and she's done a really good job in bringing it to the fore... She thinks about the children all the time," he said.

