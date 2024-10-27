Rights activist condemns coercion against BNP leaders, demands democratic space in Pakistan

Islamabad [Pakistan], October 27 : Prominent Pakistani human rights activist Mahrang Baloch has brought attention to the alleged coercion and harassment faced by Balochistan National Party (BNP) senators, including their leader, Akhtar Mengal, amid ongoing discussions regarding Pakistan's 26th constitutional amendment.

Baloch condemned what she described as state aggression against BNP members, criticising the alleged use of intimidation to secure votes and calling for accountability in Pakistan's political process.

In a post on X, Baloch stated, "The way @sakhtarmengal and his BNP senators were treated and coerced into voting for the 26th constitutional amendment, and are now being framed in fake police cases, clearly shows that there is no space for parliamentary politics or peaceful activism in Pakistan. Neither Akhtar Mengal nor peaceful activists like us are bearing arms or guns, yet the state's treatment is oppressive," Baloch stated.

She went on to say, "I condemn this state aggression against the BNP leadership and hope that Akhtar Mengal will choose to stand with his people over this powerless and spineless parliament. I condemn unlawful actions against BNP leadership."

The statement from Baloch comes amid mounting concerns raised by BNP leader Akhtar Mengal, who recently alleged the abduction of two of his party's senators and their families.

Mengal, speaking to reporters in Islamabad, expressed frustration over the government's handling of the situation, questioning the urgency behind the constitutional amendment without sufficient transparency for the public.

He further accused authorities of taking the family of a female senator hostage to force her presence at a meeting with the Prime Minister. "Is this what respect for the vote looks like?" Mengal asked, denouncing the intimidation tactics reportedly being used against parliamentarians and their families.

In light of these events, Mengal has vowed to withhold support for any constitutional amendments until the missing senators are safely located. He criticised the secrecy surrounding the amendments, calling it a "democratic assault," and suggested possible external pressures at play.

Furthermore, he expressed his intention to consult with the opposition alliance, arguing that any constitutional changes under such circumstances lack legitimacy.

As the government and political parties continue discussions, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) delegation, led by Barrister Gohar Ali Khan, has been actively engaging with the JUI-F leader Maulana Fazlur Rehman to finalise their stance on the amendment.

