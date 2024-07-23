Rights activist Mahrang Baloch calls for unity ahead of 'Baloch National Gathering'

Gwadar [Pakistan], July 23 : In an appeal to the Baloch nation, Baloch rights activist Maharang Baloch has called on the Baloch community to unite and demonstrate their solidarity at the upcoming Baloch Raji Muchi (Baloch National Gathering) scheduled for July 28 in Gwadar.

Taking to social media platform X, Mahrang Baloch highlighted the severe hardships faced by thousands of Baloch youth and elders, who have endured years of mental and physical torture in Pakistani military detention.

She stated, "For the past 25 years, thousands of our beloved Baloch youths and elders have been living in the torture cells of the Pakistani military, suffering from mental and physical torture in extreme heat and cold, and living as living corpses in the struggle of life and death. With the hope that there will be someone grieving who will raise a voice for us. Can we not one day unite in the sweet and glorious warm breezes of Gwadar and raise an effective and stormy voice for our loved ones?"

https://x.com/MahrangBaloch_/status/1815303601331609960

Emphasising the significance of the Baloch National Gathering, Maharang Baloch remarked that the event is more than a political process; it is an agonising expression of Balochism and human suffering.

She questioned the ongoing silence and inaction of the Baloch people, asking if they would continue to see and suffer the tears and sobs of their mothers and sisters and then bow their heads and say that they are a living nation.

The rights activist warned that this silence, fear, and cowardice would be a black spot on their foreheads.

Mahrang Baloch further stressed that the Baloch Raji Muchi is not merely a political event but a heartfelt outcry against the suffering endured by the Baloch people.

She asserted that for years, the state has been committing genocide against the Baloch nation through various conspiracies and methods and that the state has now formally decided to intensify and expand this genocide.

She warned of the dire consequences of continued silence, stating that if they continue to remain silent, in the near future, the Baloch nation would cease to exist.

Concluding her appeal, Mahrang Baloch urged the Baloch people to transcend political differences and unite as one. She called on them to realise their national responsibilities on July 28 at Gwadar Baloch Raji Muchi, participate, and play their part in uniting the Baloch nation.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor